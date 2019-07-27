Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,099. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

