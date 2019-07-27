Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 180.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in AES by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 125,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $4,160,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,582,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Argus lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,609. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

