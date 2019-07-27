Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,113 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $81.43. 7,288,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,150,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

