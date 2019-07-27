Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. 683,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

