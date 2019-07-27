Foster & Motley Inc. Has $854,000 Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Popular by 23.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 36,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Popular by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Popular by 41.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 4,433.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 476,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,181. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. Popular Inc has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

