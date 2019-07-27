Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $52,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $91.56. The company had a trading volume of 206,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,745. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $190,981.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $489,349.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,489 shares in the company, valued at $25,353,713.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $1,830,912 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

