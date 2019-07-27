Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. 2,869,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

