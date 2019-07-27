Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FOSL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $523.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 383,098 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 569,821 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 226,265 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 132,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

