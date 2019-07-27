Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Forward Air updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.81 EPS.

FWRD traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. 295,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,168. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.55. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

