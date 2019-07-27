Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 2,749,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,121. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $253.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FET shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

