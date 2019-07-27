Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FET. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 2,749,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

