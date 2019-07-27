Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. Ford Motor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 47,694,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,555,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

