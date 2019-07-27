Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. Ford Motor also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20 to $1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 47,694,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,555,984. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Iamgold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.41.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

