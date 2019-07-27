Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,381,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 11,036,400 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,441,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,199,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $254,513,000 after acquiring an additional 798,850 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,444,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4,890.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,310 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 601,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 926,025 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 568,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. 2,150,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

