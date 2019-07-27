Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 89 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $72,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,853. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $273.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

