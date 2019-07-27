Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,406,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 36,563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after acquiring an additional 605,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 429,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 339,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $9.32 on Friday, reaching $335.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,831,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,986. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

