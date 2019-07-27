Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $198,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 85.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 893,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

