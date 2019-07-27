Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $599,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000.

VGK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 2,025,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,391. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

