Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,513,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

