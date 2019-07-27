Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 89,232 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,232 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 1.02% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,169,000 after acquiring an additional 698,643 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 338,247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,129,000. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 1,332,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after buying an additional 888,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

