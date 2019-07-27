FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,475,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 2,993,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 140,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,630,000 after buying an additional 128,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in FMC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 700,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78. FMC has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

