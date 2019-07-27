FlypMe Market Capitalization Achieves $568,348.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $568,348.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00292796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.01570366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

