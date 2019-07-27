Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 88,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $497.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,545 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

