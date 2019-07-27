Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIC. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,858,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

