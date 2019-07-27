FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. FLIR Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,161. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 21,705 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $1,120,412.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,005 shares of company stock worth $2,172,042 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

