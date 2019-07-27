Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Flex stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,480,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flex has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,872.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,623.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,403,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,711,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 46,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 58.0% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

