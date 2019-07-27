Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 42,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $65,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

