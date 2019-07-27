Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,978.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

