Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,317,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 754.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $95.81 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 410,468 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total value of $50,393,156.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,303,036 shares in the company, valued at $405,513,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 3,676,669 shares worth $464,330,578. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.