Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 34,400 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,613 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,380,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

