Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 700 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $654.71. 397,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -798.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.80. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $672.55.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $512.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.38.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

