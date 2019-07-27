Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Five9 stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 584,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 320.67 and a beta of 0.57. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $182,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $144,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,646 shares of company stock worth $30,051,482 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

