FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.69

Shares of FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $11.05. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3,853 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 60.00%.

In other news, insider Judd Dayton bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

