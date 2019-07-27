Fis Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fis Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 3.9% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 1,585,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.