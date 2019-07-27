Fis Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Fis Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

