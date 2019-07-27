FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Shares Gap Up to $43.62

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.05, but opened at $43.62. FirstEnergy shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 137,316 shares changing hands.

KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

