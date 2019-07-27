First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 2.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 240.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 80,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

