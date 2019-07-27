First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.84

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and traded as low as $16.01. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter  symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.