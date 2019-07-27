First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.15. 34,127,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,718,570. The stock has a market cap of $246.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.