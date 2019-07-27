First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.68-1.76 EPS.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. 587,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,115. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

