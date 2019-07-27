First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.04. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

