First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

FDEF stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.08%.

In other news, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $45,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

