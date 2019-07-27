First Data (NYSE:FDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Data (NYSE:FDC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Data updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.58 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.58 EPS.

First Data stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. 49,013,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,176. First Data has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60.

Get First Data alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other First Data news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Data by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,303,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,270,000 after acquiring an additional 656,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Data by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,883,000 after buying an additional 3,869,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Data by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,523,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,911,000 after buying an additional 2,128,341 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the first quarter valued at $194,137,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Data in the fourth quarter valued at $114,431,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.