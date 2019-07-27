Financial Contrast: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) versus Synovus Financial (NASDAQ:SNV)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. WSFS Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares WSFS Financial and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 21.06% 12.67% 1.62% Synovus Financial 24.15% 15.11% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WSFS Financial and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Synovus Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $53.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.74%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $43.81, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $455.51 million 4.91 $134.74 million $3.55 11.80 Synovus Financial $1.62 billion 3.70 $428.48 million $3.64 10.49

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats WSFS Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

