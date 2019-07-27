Financial Comparison: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weibo and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.72 billion 5.24 $571.82 million $2.52 15.90 21Vianet Group $494.66 million 1.65 -$29.83 million ($0.24) -30.33

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 35.25% 37.16% 19.50% 21Vianet Group -6.69% -1.72% -0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weibo and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 9 4 0 2.21 21Vianet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weibo presently has a consensus price target of $59.94, indicating a potential upside of 49.59%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Summary

Weibo beats 21Vianet Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 30,654 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

