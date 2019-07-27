Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) versus Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Head to Head Review

Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Fibria Celulose pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fibria Celulose pays out 231.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fibria Celulose has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fibria Celulose is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Fibria Celulose and Suzano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibria Celulose $3.68 billion 2.56 $339.90 million $0.61 27.89 Suzano $3.68 billion 2.44 $87.47 million N/A N/A

Fibria Celulose has higher revenue and earnings than Suzano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fibria Celulose and Suzano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibria Celulose 0 2 0 0 2.00 Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fibria Celulose currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Fibria Celulose’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fibria Celulose is more favorable than Suzano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Fibria Celulose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Fibria Celulose shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fibria Celulose and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibria Celulose 11.40% 11.52% 4.40% Suzano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fibria Celulose beats Suzano on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose S.A. produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia. It also exports its products to approximately 35 countries for educational, health, hygiene, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Votorantim Celulose e Papel S.A. and changed its name to Fibria Celulose S.A. in November 2009. Fibria Celulose S.A. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

