Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,906.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,118 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

UDR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 1,019,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,971. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

