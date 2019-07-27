Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $233,489.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.87. The stock had a trading volume of 686,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

