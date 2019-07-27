Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

PFG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. 1,670,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

In other news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.