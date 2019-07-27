Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $86.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 10 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $784.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $99.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06. The business had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,342,000 after acquiring an additional 131,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

